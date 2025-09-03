9 ka construction firms ni Discaya gikuhaa'g lisensiya

Gimando sa Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) ang pagbawi sa mga lisensya sa mga kompanya sa konstruksyon nga gipanag-iya nila ni Sarah ug Pacifico Discaya.

Sila maoy pipila sa mga personalidad nga nalambigit sa imbestigasyon sa gobiyerno mahitungod sa mga anomaliya sa mga proyekto sa flood control.

Ang PCAB niluwat og Resolution No. 075, serye sa 2025, pinetsahan og Septiyembre 1, 2025, nga nimando sa pagbawi sa lisensya sa mosunod nga mga kompanya sa konstruksyon nga parehas og tag-iya ug dungan nga nisalmot sa susamang mga subasta: Alpha and Omega Construction, St. Timothy Construction, St. Gerrard Construction, Elite General Contractor and Development Corp., St. Matthew General Contractor & Development, Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor, YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply, Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor & Dev’t Corp. ug Way Maker OPC.

Ang PCAB usa ka ahensiya nga ubos sa Department of Trade and Industry.

Atol sa pagpadayon sa hearing sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee bahin sa mga anomalosong proyekto sa flood control niadtong Lunes, niangkon si Sarah nga nanag-iya siya og siyam ka construction firms.

Sa daghang higayon, kini nga mga kompanya nagkompetensya sa usa'g-usa sa mga subasta sa DPWH alang sa mga proyekto sa imprastraktura. / TPM / SunStar Philippines