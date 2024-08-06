9 ka gobernador mingpirma og manifesto para ni Marcos

Siyam ka mga gobernador sa Visayas ningpirma og usa ka manifesto nga nagpakita sa ilang suporta kang Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ug ang Bagong Pilipinas nga kampanya sa administrasyon.

Ang manifesto gipirmahan atol sa pagsugod sa selebrasyon sa ika-455 nga anibersaryo sa pagtukod sa Probinsya sa Sugbo sa Capitol Social Hall sa Lunes, Agusto 5, 2024.

Ang mga ningpirma mao sila si Sugbo Gobernador Gwendolyn Garcia, Iloilo Gobernador Arthur Defensor Jr., Southern Leyte Gobernador Damian Mercado, Eastern Samar Gobernador Ben Evardone, Siquijor Gobernador Jake Villa, Guimaras Gobernador Joaquin Carlos “JC” Nava, Aklan Gobernador Jose Enrique Miraflores, Negros Occidental Gobernador Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson, ug Bohol Gobernador Erico Aristotle Aumentado.

Si Garcia ug Bise Gobernador Hilario Davide III ang nangulo sa pagpirma sa manifesto sa suporta.

HAGIT

Si Garcia, sa iyang pakigpulong, nihagit sa ubang 82 ka mga gobernador sa nasod nga ipadayag ang ilang suporta alang sa kasamtangang administrasyon.

Miawhag siya sa panaghiusa sa mga lider nga adunay positibong epekto sa pagpalambo sa nasod.

“This is a statement and a commitment as well as a challenge to my fellow governors that now and more than ever, let our voices ring out in the entire Philippines. We need to move forward, and we must move forward, and we can only do these with a united country,” matod ni Garcia.

Sa wala pa ningpirma ang mga gobernador sa Visayas sa manifesto, ang mga lokal nga lider sa Sugbo ningpirma na sa manifesto, lakip na ang mga opisyal sa mga lungsod ug component cities, ingon man sa highly urbanized cities sa Sugbo, Lapu-Lapu ug Mandaue.

BISITA

Ang First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, nga maoy guest of honor sa maong okasyon, midawat sa mga framed copies sa mga manifesto alang sa Presidente gikan sa Cebu Provincial Board, sa League of the Municipalities of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter, sa Vice Mayors League of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter, sa Philippine Councilors League Cebu Chapter, sa Association of Barangay Councils Federation, ug sa Sangguniang Kabataan Provincial Federation.

Sa iyang pakigpulong, si First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos emosyonal sa suporta sa mga lokal nga opisyales alang sa iyang bana.

“Today what you did—I mean, the showing of the unity—is like, it’s really so touching,” matod ni Araneta-Marcos.

Gidugang ni Araneta-Marcos nga ang administrasyon sa iyang bana dili perpekto ug puno sa mga deperensya; bisan pa niana, nasubo siya sa tanang mga negatibo ug kakulang sa pag-ila sa mga nahimo sa Presidente. / EHP