90 ka kompaniya moabag sa Butuanon River, Mahiga Creek

Napalig-on ang tinguha sa pag-rehabilitate sa grabeng hugaw sa Butuanon River ug Mahiga Creek human nisuporta ang 90 ka mga pribadong kompanya sa Environmental Manage­ment Bureau’s (EMB) Adopt-an-Estero/Water Body Program sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue.

Ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources sa Central Visayas (DENR 7) kaabag ang City Government ug Environmental Management Bureau sa Central Visayas, nipirma og memorandum of agreement (MOA) niadtong Biyernes, Septiyembre 6, 2024, aron limpyuhon ang Butuanon River nga nagsagubang og polusyon tungod sa mga basura.

Nalatid sa MOA nga ang DENR maoy mosusi sa kalidad sa tubig ug mopatuman sa lakang aron maminosan ang polusyon.

Lakip sa mga kompanya nga ningtabang mao ang Crafters of Cebu, METS Logistics Inc. - Mandaue, Makati Development Corp. - Cebu, RRDS Environmental Services, Inc., Conqrete Batching Plant, ug MDC ConQrete Inc.

Ang ilang matampo nagla­kip sa pagtanom og kawayan ug ubang mga tanom sa kilid sa sapa, pagtukod og parke ug ubang mga pasilidad nga gikinahanglan aron mamino­san ang polusyon ug molambo ang kalidad sa tubig.

Samtang, ang EMB-7 mopatuman sa environmental regu­lations ug makigsabot sa komunidad ug ang local go­vernments ug barangay officials mao ang modumala sa paghakot sa basura ug maseguro ang pagsunod sa solid waste management po­licies.

“The establishments near the river, along with the barangays in the area, will work together to help with cleanup efforts. These establishments must also comply with environmental regulations within their operations,” matod ni Mandaue City Cenro head Araceli Barlam.

“Failure to comply may result in violations, with possible penalties coming from both the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Mcenro) and EMB-7.”

Nagkanayon si EMB 7 director Victoria Abrera nga bisan gamay nga mga lakang, mahinungdanon kini alang ning maong tahas. / CAV