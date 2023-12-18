90% nang naayo ang mga tunghaan sa Central Visayas

Hapit na mahurot og ayo ang gubaon nga classrooms sa Central Visayas nga naguba sa pagkuso-kuso sa super typhoon Odette niadtong Disyembre 16, 2021.

Si Director Salustiano Jimenez sa Department of Education (DepEd) 7 nibana-bana nga moabot sa 90 porsiyento ang completion rate.

Si Jimenez, sa sayo pa, niingon nga adunay 100,000 ka mga classroom sa dul-an sa 3,000 ka publikong mga eskwe­lahan sa rehiyon. Sa maong gi­daghanon, kapin sa 6,000 ang naapektuhan ni Odette, samtang wala pay 1,000 ang guba nga kinahanglang ayuhon.

“Regarding repairs, they are almost complete. The prolonged repair works are due to the extensive requirements needed. For instance, in Central Visayas, as I mentioned before, the region’s requirements have even reached P7 billion,” sulti niya sa SunStar Cebu sa Biyernes, Disyembre 14, 2023.

Hinuon si Salustiano niingon nga dili niya matino kon pila ang nadugang sa P7 bilyunes.

Iyang gipasabot nga pipila sa mga pundo dili direktang gikan sa ahensya sa edukasyon, apan gidonar sa ubang mga ahensya sa gobyerno, local government units (LGUs), ingon man sa pribadong sektor.

“It’s not just the national government that provides support; there are also NGOs (nongovernmental organizations). If we look at it, if we rely solely on government funds, perhaps only 50 percent of the needed repairs might be addressed. However, with the support of other stakeholders, the total contribution cannot be easily quantified,” siya niingon.

Sa pakighinabi sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Agusto 31, si Ji­menez niingon nga alang ka­rong tuiga, gibana-banang mo­kabat sa P510 milyunes ang kinatibuk-ang pundo nga igahin alang sa katukoran sa bag-ong classrooms ingon man alang sa renovation sa mga classroom nga naguba o giguba ni Odette.

Matod niya nga ang budget maggikan sa pundo sa mga representante gikan sa 17 ka congressional districts sa rehiyon.