Abellana National School andam na sa Alumni Grand Reunion 2025

Ang Abellana National School Alumni Federation Inc. (ANSAFI) nag-awhag sa tanang alumni sa Grand Reunion 2025 karong Oktubre 26, 2025, sa USJ-R Coliseum, Basak Campus.

Ang tema karong tuiga mao ang Cowboy ug Cowgirl Attire nga magdala ug nostalgia, katawa, ug panag-uban. Sugod alas 8 sa buntag hangtod alas 5 sa hapon, adunay mga dula, raffles, ug surprise activities.

“Every reunion is a chance to relive the spirit of ANS - the camaraderie, the lessons, and the joy that shaped who we are today. We invite all alumni, from every batch, to be part of this celebration of heritage and unity,” matod pa ni ANSAFI President Roy Melgo.

Ang rehistrasyon nga Php150 maglakip sa tibuok adlaw nga kalipay ug bonding uban sa mga classmates ug mentors.

Alang sa dugang kasayuran, kontaka inyong batch presidents o ang ANSAFI secretariat pinaagi ni President Roy Melgo sa 0977-856-4729 o ni Secretary Abbie Berezo sa 0956-942-6009, ug i-marka na sa inyong kalendaryo samtang andama ang inyong boots – ANS style! / PR