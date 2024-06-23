Aboitiz Construction misuporta sa BJMP 10

Ang Aboitiz Construction motanyag og kahigayonan sa pagpanarbaho sa mga person deprived of liberty (PDL) nga malampusong nakatapos sa skills training program ug nakaangkon og Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) certificates.

Ang target nga lugar sa deployment mao ang mga project site sa kompanya sa Mindanao.

Ang Aboitiz Construction, sa pakigtambayayong sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Region 10, Tesda Bukidnon, ug MACS Skills Training Institute, Inc.

Usa ka partnership signing ceremony ang gipahigayon sa Malaybalay City District Jail Reformatory System dili pa lang dugay.

“This signing of the memorandum of agreement reflects our commitment to helping our PDLs in the rehabilitation process. We thank Aboitiz Construction for its unwavering support in this endeavor.” matod ni Jail Chief Superintendent and BJMP Region 10 Director.

“We at Aboitiz Construction are deeply committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. This signifies our dedication to providing opportunities for PDLs and our belief in the transformative power of rehabilitation and reintegration,” matud ni Aboitiz Construction Se­nior Assistant Vice President for People and Corporate Shared Services Raizza Manuel.

Sa pikas bahin, ang MACS Skills Training Institute mag­hatag og teknikal nga pagbansay sa kahanas nga magsangkap sa mga partisipante sa kahanas nga gikinahanglan alang sa lainlaing mga tahas sa trabaho.

Ang pag-apil sa Tesda aron pagseguro sa paghatag sa giya, mga palisiya, ug usa ka streamlined nga proseso sa sertipikasyon, nga nagpadali sa hapsay nga pagbalhin sa mga PDL ngadto sa mga trabahante.

Subay sa misyon sa kompan­ya nga mahatagan og trabaho ang daghang mga Pilipino, ang Aboitiz Construction mihimo og mahinungdanong mga lakang sa miaging tuig nga nagkuha og dul-an sa 3,000 ka skilled workers nga estratehikong gipakatap sa nagkalain-laing site sa tibuok nasod. / PR