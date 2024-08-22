Aboitiz Football mobalik

Human sa dugay nga panahon, mobalik na ang pinatiray sa Aboitiz Football Cup sa Sugbo.

Ang 24th edition sa labing dakong football tournament sa Sugbo sugdan karong Septiyembre 14, 2024.

“We are thrilled to annouce the return of the Aboitiz Football Cup,” matod ni Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale atol sa opisyal nga paglusad sa torneyo kagahapon, Huwebes, Agusto 22, 2024, sa Zubuchon Restaurant sa Pueblo Verde sa Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Matod ni Orale nga kulbahinam nga mga engkuwentro ang gilaumang masaksihan sa torneyo.

“It’s going to be an exciting tournament here in Central Visayas. There will be a wide range of categories, from Players 6 to 45-and-Above,” matod ni Orale.

“This shows our dedication to growth of football in all levels. We grateful to the Aboitiz Foundation for their support in fostering football talent. This tournament will provide opportunities for youth players to be discovered schools in Manila.”

Gipadayag sab ni Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar ang iyang kahinam sa pagbalik sa torneyo, nga nahunong upat na ka mga tuig ang nakalabay tungod sa pandemic.

“We’re here to celebrate the comeback of Aboitiz Football Cup to its home. We are excited to relaunch the Aboitiz Cup with our partners,” asoy ni Hontiveros-Malvar.

Adunay 14 ka mga kategoriya ang torneyo nga mopahigayon og mga duwa sa Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium, Don Bosco Technical College football field, University of San Carlos Stadium, Sacred Heart School-School-Ateneo de Cebu football field ug Cebu City Sports Center football field. / EKA