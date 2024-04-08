Aboitiz Land, Aboitiz Foundation giila sa PCG Southern Tagalog

Niadtong Marso 19, 2024, gipasidunggan sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Southern Tagalog ang Aboitiz Land ug Aboitiz Foundation atol sa ilang ika-41 nga founding anniversary celebration sa headquarters Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog sa Barangay Santa Clara, Batangas.

Ang pag-ila alang sa ilang gipahinungod nga mga paningkamot alang sa pagpalambo sa komunidad ug pagpadayon sa kinaiyahan.

Gidayeg sa Certificate of Recognition kining mga kompaniya nga gipanag-iya sa Aboitiz tungod sa ilang bililhon nga suporta sa CGDSTL.

Gipasiugda niini ang ilang mahinungdanong tahas sa pagpalig-on sa mga inisyatibo alang sa pagkonserba sa kinaiyahan, mga programa sa panginabuhian, ug pagtubag sa kalamidad.

“At Aboitiz Land, we strive to promote biodiversity and responsible environmental prac­tices. We understand the significance of organizations in sustaining Philippine ecosystems and livelihoods,” paambit ni Aboitiz Land Senior Assistant Vice President of Legal & Corporate Affairs Atty. Irene Mischele Sta. Ana.

“At Aboitiz Foundation, we stand steadfast in our dedication to fostering community development and environmental sustainability. This commitment serves as a catalyst, igniting our determination to forge ahead in making a meaningful difference in our communities and for the environment,” matod ni Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

Kini nga pag-ila niabot human sa usa ka mahinungdanong memorandum of understanding (MOU) nga gipirmahan niadtong Pebrero 19, 2024, sa Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), Aboitiz Land, ug Aboitiz Foundation.

Ang panagtambayayong nag­­­pa­ila sa usa ka groundbreaking nga kolaborasyon nga gipahinungod sa pagpalambo sa komunidad. / PR