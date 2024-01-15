Aboitiz nagsuplay og tubig sa Davao City Water District

Ang operational launching sa Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), labing taas sa iyang matang sa nasod sa 300 MLD nga adunay 70-ki­lometros nga pipeline, nagtubag sa panginahanglan sa tubig sa kapin sa usa ka milyon nga Davaoeños.

“We are proud to mark this milestone of our Apo Agua team in partnership with the Davao City Water District to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable water to the people of Davao,” matod ni AIC President ug CEO Cosette Canilao.

Subay sa Dakong Pagbag-o sa Aboitiz Group isip unang techglomerate sa Pilipinas, ang Apo Agua mihimo og innovative ap­proach sa water infrastructure development gamit ang advanced technology motubag sa panginahanglan karon ug sa umaabot nga henerasyon.

“We are honored to be serving the people and thriving community of Davao City. With our partner, DCWD, we are ensuring that each drop causes a ripple, not only in sustaining the immediate needs of Davaoeños but also in fueling the long-term growth of the region,” matod ni Apo Agua President ug AIC Head of Water Business Eduardo Aboitiz.

Ang 300 MLD Water Treatment Plant sa Apo Agua gipadagan sa renewable energy gikan sa kaugalingong run-of-river hy­droelectric power plant.

Dugang pa, ang pasilidad naglakip sa laboratoryo nga akreditado sa DOH alang sa kalidad sa tubig.

“An undertaking of this magnitude wouldn’t have been possible without the strong support of our key stakeholders who all had a hand in completing the DCBWSP...” matod ni Apo Agua Operations head Shake Tuason.