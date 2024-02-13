Acorda: Di mokonsinter sa extrajudicial killing

SI PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. niinsister sa Lunes, Pebrero 12, 2024, nga ang ahensya sa nasudnong kapulisan wala nagkonsentir sa extrajudicial killings taliwala sa mga pamasangil sa padayon nga duguong gubat sa drugas ubos sa administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Sa usa ka press confe­rence, giangkon ni Acorda nga adunay mga anti-illegal drug operations nga miresulta sa pagpatay sa mga target nga personalidad apan iyang gitataw nga dili tinuyo ang kamatayon sa uban.

“Yours truly being the chief PNP and, of course, as I impress upon all our unit commanders on the ground, we don’t do any extrajudicial killings and it is not our part of doctrine,” matod ni Acorda.

“In fact, if you can see in our five-focus agenda, while we wanted that there will be aggressive operation, we want it done honestly. When we want it done honestly, it goes within also about the respect for human rights,” dugang niya.

Giluwatan ni Acorda ang pamahayag human sa pagpagawas sa datos sa ilawom sa “Project Dahas” sa University of the Philippines Diliman, nga nagpakita nga 28 ka mga indibidwal ang napatay sa mga anti-illegal drug operations kaniadtong Enero 2024.

Matod pa nga 14 niini ang napatay sa wala mailhing mga mamumuno samtang siyam ang napatay sa mga polis.

Giangkon ni Acorda nga adunay mga pagpatay nga may kalambigitan sa drugas atol sa anti-illegal drug operations sa kapulisan. (TPM sa SunStar Philippines)