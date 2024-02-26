Acorda: Way iregularidad sa engkwentro sa Bohol

Gibarugan ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr., sa Lunes, Pebrero 26, 2024, ang regularidad sa operasyon sa Bilar, Bohol sa miaging semana nga niresulta sa kamatayon sa lima ka gidudahang mga miyembro sa New People’s Army (NPA).

Sa press conference, si Acorda niingon nga base sa mga taho gikan sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas, nahitabo ang engkwentro tali sa mga police personnel ug gidudahang mga rebeldeng NPA sa Bilar, Bohol niadtong Biyernes, Pebrero 23, 2024 atol sa pag-serve sa warrant of arrest batok kang Domingo Jaspe Compoc, ang pinakataas nga lider sa mga rebeldeng NPA sa probinsiya.

Si Compoc, uban sa laing upat ka gidudahang rebeldeng NPA nga giila nga sila si Hannah Jay Cesista, kinsa kanhi field investigator ug paralegal sa cause-oriented group Karapatan; Parlito Segovia; Marlon Omosura; ug usa ka indibiduwal nga nailhan lang nga Juaning, napatay atol sa operasyon.

Napatay sab si Police Corporal Gilbert Amper atol sa pinusilay samtang laing polis ang samdan.

“Based on [reports] we have received from our regional office, there was an encounter. It was a legitimate encounter. In fact, it was very unfortunate that one of our police force died and one wounded. Siguro naman parang masyadong kuwan na yon if we will sacrifice one life of our personnel and wounding another one just to draw an encounter,” matod ni Acorda.

“Nevertheless, if there are complaints, we are open for investigation but based on the report, it’s a legitimate operation. In fact, it’s an intelligence driven operation and an implementation of a warrant of arrest...So far, with the report of the police regional office, there is no irregularity,” siya nidugang.

Sa sayo pa, ang Karapatan Central Visayas nanawagan alang sa usa ka independenteng imbestigasyon sa operasyon, tungod kay sa ilang alegasyon, ang nahitabo sa lima ka mga “biktima” usa ka “masaker.”

Kini nipasangil nga base sa asoy sa mga residente sa maong dapit, ang lima nasikop nga buhi.

“We call for an independent investigation of this gruesome incident given the propensity of state security units to summarily execute suspects under the guise of its worn-out ‘nanlaban’ narrative,” matod sa Karapatan sa usa ka pamahayag.

“We can never put faith in the narratives proliferated by state forces, whose legacy has consistently revolved around deceit and fabrication,” kini nidugang. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines