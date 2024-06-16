AFP: Pagpanagat sa WPS ipadayon

Giawhag ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. ang mga mananagat nga Pilipino nga ipadayon ang ilang normal nga kalihokan sa pagpangisda sa West Philip­pine Sea (WPS) taliwala sa hulga sa China nga dakpon ang mga “trespassing” sa maong lugar.

Sa pakighinabi sa mga tigbalita, si Brawner niingon nga ang mga mangingisda nga Pilipino walay angay kabalak-an tungod kay iyang gipasalig nga ang AFP, Philippine Coast Guard, ug uban pang hingtungdan nga ahensya sa gobyerno andam kanunay sa pagpanalipod kanila.

“Go ahead and fish, yan naman ang lagi kong sinasabi for them not to be afraid and to just go ahead with their normal activities na mangisda sa ating exclusive economic zone (EEZ) remember atin itong EEZ we have the right to exploit the resources in the area,” matod ni Brawner Jr.

“Kaya hindi dapat matakot ang ating mga mangingisda anyway anjan po ang inyong AFP, Philippine Navy at Coast Guard, marami tayong pinaguusapan ngayon na hakbangin na ating gagawin in order for us to protect our fisher­men,” dason niya.

“The presence and actions of its vessels in our waters are illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive,” dugang niya.

Ang gobyerno sa China sa sayo pa niingon nga ipahamtang ang ilang balaod sa Coast Guard nga nagmando sa pagdakop sa mga langyaw nga nasyonalidad nga gituohan nga ‘naglapas’ sa WPS sugod sa Hunyo 15. Ang mga dinakpan mapriso hangtod sa 60 ka adlaw nga wala’y kaso.

Ang China nagdumili sa pag-ila sa 2016 nga hukom sa Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) sa The Hague, Netherlands nga nagpamatu­od sa katungod sa soberanya sa Pilipinas sa WPS.

Sa bulag nga pahayag, ang hepe sa AFP sa Public Affairs Office (PAO) nga si Colonel Xerxes Trinidad niingon nga ang gitawag nga anti-trespassing nga polisiya sa China nagpahuyang sa lagda sa balaod ug internasyonal nga mga lagda nga nagdumala sa maritime conduct samtang iyang gipadayon nga ang Pilipinas dili mapugngan o mahadlok.

“The AFP remains steadfast in our mission to protect our nation’s rights and ensure the safety of our personnel and citizens in the West Philippine Sea. We will continue our maritime patrols in areas within the Philippines’ jurisdiction,” dugang niya.

Gipadayon usab sa PCG nga walay basehanan ang polisiya sa China.

Gipasalig usab ni PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan nga adunay mga lakang kon ugaling magpadayon ang China sa pagdakop sa mga mananagat nga Pilipino lakip na ang pag-monitor sa ilang mga ruta aron dali nga mailhan ang ilang nahimutangan.

Samtang, ang mga miyembro sa Group of Seven (G7) nga mga nasod nga naglakip sa Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, ug Estados Unidos nag-isyu sa hiniusang pahayag kaniadtong Sabado, Hunyo 15, 2024, nga nagpahayag sa seryoso nga kabalaka ug pagsupak sa aksyon sa China sa South China Sea (WPS).

“We continue opposing China’s dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries’ high seas freedom of navigation,” tipik sa pamahayag.

Ang G7 nakamatikod nga ang mga pag-angkon sa China sa halos tibuok WPS walay legal nga basehan ug nga kini kinahanglan nga mohunong sa iyang militarisasyon, ug pagpamugos ug pagpanghadlok nga mga kalihokan sa maong dapit. / TPM /SunStar Philippines

“We re-emphasize the universal and unified character of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and reaffirm UNCLOS’ important role in setting out the legal framework that governs all activities in the oceans and the seas,” dugang nila.

“We reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on 12 July 2016 is a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings, and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties,”dason niini.

National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año welcomed the statement of the G7 which he said is a “significant affirmation” of the principles of international law and the rules-based international order.

“We appreciate the G7’s explicit condemnation of the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine vessels. This acknowledgment underscores the international community’s recognition of the threats faced by our nation and reaffirms the importance of upholding the rule of law in maritime disputes,” matod ni Año.

Sa milabay nga katuigan, ang mga awtoridad sa China nanghasi sa mga barko sa Pilipinas nga nagpatrolya sa WPS, kasagaran nagpahigayon og mga delikadong maniobra ug water cannoning nga sa makadaghang higayon miresulta sa kadaot sa mga barko sa nasod ingon man pagkaangol sa mga Filipino personnel.