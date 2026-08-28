AI-Enabled Body Cameras mao nay ipagamit sa PNP

Nangandam ang Philippine National Police (PNP) sa ilang mga yunit ug personnel alang sa paglusad og bag-ong artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled body-worn cameras aron mapalig-on ang dokumentasyon, pagpreserbar sa ebidensiya, ug accountability atol sa mga operasyon sa kapulisan.

Ang maong kalambuan base sa direktiba ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ug Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla nga palig-unon ang paggamit sa teknolohiya sa mga operasyon sa kapulisan samtang giseguro ang accountability ug transparency.

Matod ni PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., ang teknolohiya maghatag sa mga polis og mas kasaligan nga rekord sa ilang mga pakiglambigit sa publiko ug sa ilang mga operasyon.

“The AI-enabled body cameras will enhance the PNP’s capability to document police operations with clearer and more reliable footage. This will help preserve evidence, support investigations, and promote greater accountability among our personnel,” matod pa ni Nartatez.

Atol sa briefing sa House Committee on Appropriations bahin sa proposed budget sa DILG, gipahibawo ni Remulla nga ang PNP mopalit og 10,000 ngadto sa 20,000 ka bag-ong AI-enabled body-worn cameras karong tuiga.

Gilauman nga ang mga bag-ong yunit adunay mas maayong kalidad sa lente ug imahe alang sa mas paspas nga AI processing. Nahimo na ang bidding alang sa procurement ug dugang pang mga camera ang paliton matag tuig.

“This technology will protect not only the public but also our police officers by providing an objective record of what transpired during police encounters and operations,” matod pa sa opisyal. / PNA