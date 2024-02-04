Air Jordan shoes nahalin og $8M

Nahalin og $8 million sa auction ang koleksyon sa mga sapatos nga gigamit ni basketball legend Michael Jordan dihang nadaog sa Chicago Bulls ang unom nila ka mga kampyunato sa National Basketball Association (NBA) niadtong dekada 90.

Matod sa Sotheby’s, mao kini ang bag-ong rekord sa labing dako nga pagkahalin sa ginamit nga mga sapatos.

Ang unom ka Air Jordan nga mga sapatos – tagsa ka parisan gikan sa 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, ug 1998, gitawag sa Sotheby’s og “Dynasty Collection.”

“Serving as both a reminder of Michael Jordan’s lasting impact on the world and a tangible expression of his recog­nized legendary status, its significance is further valida­ted by this monumental result,” asoy ni Sotheby’s official Brahm Wachter.