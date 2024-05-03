Alvarez, De La Hoya nagkalalis

Mas unang gikaaway ni undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ang iyang kanhi promoter nga si Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya kay sa iyang umaabot nga kontra nga si Jaime Munguia.

Nahitabo kini sa usa ka pre-fight press conference sa Las Vegas dihang nilabay og mahait nga mga pulong si De La Hoya ngadto ni Alvarez, kinsa taodtaod sab niyang gidumala una naputol ang ilang relasyon niadtong 2020.

“There were times my work wasn’t my priority based on my mental health which I neglected for so long but that doesn’t change the fact that Golden Boy built Canelo Alvarez, period,” batbat ni De La Hoya sa presscon nga napatik sa AFP. “The company you fought under for decades has always had one name and it’s mine so put some ...respect on it.”

Si De La Hoya, kinsa maoy manager ni Munguia, gisaway sab ni Alvarez.

“He’s trying to keep the attention for himself, not for Munguia. He tries to steal from his fighters, that’s what he does,” batbat ni Alvarez.

Si Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) makigbatok ni Munguia (43-0, 34KOs) karong Mayo 5, 2024, sa Las Vegas. / ESL