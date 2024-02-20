Ambisyon ni Cone: Olympics

Giklaro ni Tim Cone ang iyang misyon sa iyang pagdawat sa obligasyon isip na­tional coach – ihatod ang Gilas Pilipinas sa Olympics.

“I’ve said it before, our goal, in my mind, is to make the Olympics,” matod ni Cone nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

“I think that’s really our goal and whether it be Paris or whether it be LA in four years or five years, our goal is to make the Olympics.”

Ang dalan ning maong pangandoy ni Cone magsugod karong Huwebes, Pebrero 22, 2024 diin sangkaon sa Gilas Pilipinas ang Hong Kong sa first window sa 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Ang kompetisyon tipik sa upat ka mga tuig nga kalendaryo ni Cone alang sa national team diin nagpili siya og 12 ka permanenteng mga magduduwa.

Lakip sa mga gipangpili ni Cone mao sila si naturalized Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, ug Calvin Oftana.

Ang uban mao sila si Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, ug Kevin Quiambao.

Karon nga nahan-ay na ang plano, nagkanayon si Cone nga panahon na aron trabahuon ang iyang ambisyon.

“I feel like I’m a caretaker of something very sacred being the head coach of Gilas. It’s something that I grew up with, I’ve seen, I’ve witnessed, I’ve been a part of in the past, I’ve watched it from 1998 all throughout the years, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” dugang ni Cone.

“We have a vision and I think everything starts with a vision and now, we have a vision and we have a goal, now it’s all about the process of how we get there.”

Ang mga magduduwa nga gipili ni Cone ningpadayag sa ilang kahinam kabahin sa plano sa winningest coach sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) kabahin sa Gilas.

“I think it’s a good idea to keep everything the same,” matod ni Ramos.

Si Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio nitataw nga ilang suportahan si Cone sa tanang mga lakang nga pagabuhaton niini.

“If we can keep these 12 players together for the next four years, that’s the objective. It starts this week,” batbat ni Panlilio.