Andales: Opisyales sa Siyudad sa Sugbo ipa-lifestyle check

Niduso si Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales paghimo og local integrity ug lifestyle audit task force nga magpahigayon og lifestyle checks sa mga pinili ug gitudlo nga opisyal sa Kagamhanan sa Siyudad sa Sugbo.

Atol sa usa ka privilege speech sa regular session niadtong Miyerkules, Septiyembre 10, 2025, si Andales niingon nga ang maong inisyatiba gitumong sa pagsulbad sa kabalaka sa publiko mahitungod sa accountability ug pagpabalik sa pagsalig sa lokal nga kagamhanan.

“This is not about politics; this is about restoring trust and confidence in the government,” matod ni Andales.

Iyang gibasehan ang pana-wa-gan ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga nagmando sa lapad nga pakisusi sa anomalusong’ flood-control projects.

“The call for transparency in government has grown louder and louder, not just for the watchdogs and civil societies, but from our ordinary Cebuanos, our constituents, who deserve nothing less than honest governance,” iyang gidugang.

Iyang gipasabot nga ang siyudad dili immune sa mga kahiwian sa pagpagawas sa pundo.

Ang lifestyle checks dili angay isipon nga usa ka witch hunt o political tool, apan isip usa ka paagi sa pagseguro sa integridad.

Ubos sa Republic Act No. 3019, ang anti-graft and corrupt practices, ang mga public officials gidid-an sa pag-angkon og unexplained wealth.

Si Andales niingon nga ang pagsusi sa Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) sa mga opisyal mahimong usa ka importanteng bahin sa lifestyle audit.

Ang gisugyot nga task force langkuban sa mga representante sa Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) ug City Legal Office, uban sa pagtambayayong sa Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit (COA), ug Civil Service Commission (CSC). / EHP