Apelasyon ni Gwen sa Ombudsman gibasura

Gibasura sa Office of the Ombudsman ang motion for reconsideration nga giduso sa kampo ni kanhi Gobernador Gwen Garcia pag-dismiss sa kasong administratiba nga gipasaka batok kaniya, tungod sa desilting nga gihimo sa Mananga River, Dakbayan sa Talisay.

Kini subay sa desisyon nga giluwatan sa Ombudsman sa Agusto 29, 2025.

Una nang gipahibalo sa Ombudsman nga guilty sa administrative violations ang kanhi gobernador may labot sa pag-quarry tungod sa giingong environmental violations.

Subay sa tulo ka pahina nga resolusyon, gipasabot sa Ombudsman nga napakyas ang counsel ni Garcia sa pagpresentar sa ilang argumento.

“Motion must do more than merely reiterate arguments previously raised,” gisaysay sa dokumento.

“The movant must clearly point out the findings or conclusions that are supported by the evidence or are contrary to law. In addition, the movant must articulate how and why the findings or conclusions in the assailed decision are contrary to the evidence and the applicable law. In contrast, respondent mentioned that the Province of Cebu,” dugang niini.

Ang desisyon labot niini gilagdaan sa Graft Investigation ug Prosecution Officers nga sila si May De Guzman, Corinne Joie Garillo-Arellano, ug Ryan Silvestre.

Samtang ang kampo ni Garcia nipahibalo nga nadawat na nila ang kopya sa desisyon sa Ombudsman apan gusto niining klaruhon nga giisa sab sa kanhi gobernador ang concerns lakip ang “invocation of the exculpatory Doctrine of Necessity, which were not originally part of the case,” matod sa counsel niini.

Sa kasamtangan, giandam na niini ang lakang nga aron i-challenge ang suspension order nga giisyu batok kang Garcia.

Kahinumdoman nga gimanduan sa Ombudsman si Garcia pagbayad og moabot sa P1.2 milyunes isip multa human nahukmang "guilty for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and simple misconduct subay sa desilting project" ubos sa iyang administrasyon nga gipahigayon sa Mananga River.

Ang silot unta niini mao ang usa ka tuig nga suspension without pay apan tungod kay wala na si Garcia maglingkod sa Kapitolyo isip opisyal, ang Ombudsman nimando sa pagpamulta kaniya nga motumbas sa unom ka buwan nga basic salary sa usa ka gobernador. /