Apolinar vs. Xia, Melindo vs. Yohana karon sa SM Seaside

Ilugan nila ni Filipino Pete Apolinar ug Chinese warrior Lingjie Xia ang bakanteng World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental featherweight belt karong adlawa, Biyernes, Disyembre 29, 2023, sa main event sa Prime Stags Sports “Prime Fight III” sa SM Sky Hall of SM Seaside City.
Ang promosyon sugdan sa alas 3:00 sa hapon.
Sa official weigh-in kagahapon, Huwebes, Disyembre 28, si Apolinar, kinsa kanhi OPBF super bantamweight champion, nitimbang og 125.8 pounds samtang si Xia, kinsa kanhi World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental lightweight king, nirehistro og 125.6 pounds.
Si Apolinar naggunit og 17-4, 10KOs nga rekord samtang si Xia adunay 9-0-1, 2KOs nga baraha.
Sa co-main feature, magsangka sila si kanhi world champion Milan Melindo (39-6, 14 KOs) ug Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana (14-5-1, 12 KOs) sa 10-round super bantamweight fight.
Mag-away sab sa promosyon sila si Kit Ceron Garces (6-1, 5 KOs) batok Harry Nier (4-1, 2 KOs) alang sa PBF flyweight strap, Michael Adolfo (4-2, 2 KOs) batok Albert Parilla alang sa PBF super bantamweight title samtang ilugan nila ni Ian Donaire (5-2-1, 4 KOs) ug Kier Espere (5-5-1, 1 KO) ang PBF bantamweight title.
Mokompleto sa mga parisan mao ang tali nila ni Jason Canoy (28-11-2, 19 KOs) batok Renan Portes (12-16, 6 KOs), John Ver Espra (1-3, 1 KO) batok Celmar Abejuela, John Magos (1-0) batok Jomari Ladera (2-6, 1 KO) ug Joperson Trazo batok Michael Omallao (0-1).