Araneta hopes to win title eliminator in 3rd attempt

AFTER losing two world title eliminators, Christian Araneta will make sure that he won’t strike out and finally win it this time.

“I think this is for me. I’ll make sure that I’ll win. For a long time, it has been my dream to fight for a world title. I’ll do my best to win this,” Araneta said yesterday at the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

Araneta takes on fellow world-rated Filipino Arvin Magramo in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title eliminator in the main event of Omega Sports Promotions’ “Kumbati 16” on Jan. 26, 2024 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino Convention Center.

Araneta first fought for a world title eliminator in 2019. He fought Mexican Daniel Valladares for the IBF light flyweight mandatory challenger status but unfortunately lost by a fourth round stoppage after injuring his shoulder.

Araneta fought for another IBF title eliminator two years later. This time, he fought Sivenathi Nontshinga and lost by unanimous decision despite dropping the South African in the final round of their fight in South Africa.

The 28-year-old Araneta is coming off an impressive ninth round knockout of Jakrawut Majungoen on April 1 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Magramo should face as a stiff competition for Araneta.

The 27-year-old Magramo is currently on a hot streak, winning nine straight fights since suffering his only career defeat in the hands of one-time world title challenger Garen Diagan in 2018. He defeated the likes of Jake Amparo, Jonathan Refugio and Joel Lino, also becoming the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental light flyweight titleholder in the process.

“He’s a pressure fighter; he’s strong and he’s really good. This will be a good fight,” said Araneta.

Araneta is 23-2 with 18 knockouts, while Magramo is 17-1-1 with 11 knockouts.

The winner becomes the mandatory challenger of the IBF light flyweight title rematch between defending champion Adrian Curel and challenger Nontshinga on Feb. 16 in Mexico.

“This is just a fight and nothing personal. We are both Pinoy. He dreams to fight for a world title but I also dream of fighting for a world title,” said Araneta. “A knockout will just come. I can’t say if I’ll knock him out because he’s really good.”