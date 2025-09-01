Archival naalarma sa naghitak nga libod-suroy

Gimanduan ni Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ang Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) nga maghimo og mga programa aron masulbad ang pagsaka sa gidaghanon sa mga libod-suroy nga na­tulog sa mga sidewalk, ingon man sa mga estasyon sa Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

Si Archival nabalaka nga ang gidaghanon sa mga nagpuyo sa kadalanan mahimong mosaka pa samtang nagsugod na ang “ber” months, diin mas daghang tawo ang gilauman nga modagsa sa Sugbo sa dili pa ang Pasko, ug ang Sinulog Festival sa Enero.

“This is not only a local problem but something seen in other parts of the country as well. But we are giving it special attention here in Cebu City because of the big events to come in,” matod sa mayor.

“What’s happening is that they don’t want to be placed in areas where they’re supposed to be. They’re more comfortable staying on the streets or in the CBRT area. I’ve tasked the DSWS to come up with a program for them,” siya midugang.

Gimanduan ni Archival ang Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (Probe) team sa pagtabang sa pag-ila sa mga libod-suroy. Kadtong taga probinsya, tabangan sa siyudad pinaagi sa Balik Probinsya Program sa DSWS. / CAV