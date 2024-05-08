ARQ boxers moataki sa mga Hapon

Moasdang sa Japan ang duha ka wala’y pildeng mga boksidor sa ARQ boxing stable sa Sugbo nga sila si Rodek Piala ug Yeggore Gura sa sunod buwan alang sa tagsatagsa nilang mahinungdanong misyon.

Si Piala mosuway pag-ilog sa korona ni World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight champion Kenji Fujita karong Hunyo 1, 2024, sa Korakuen Hall sa Tokyo.

Naghupot og 10-0, 1KO nga rekord si Piala samtang adunay 6-0, 3KOs nga kartada si Fujita.

Sa iyang bahin, si Gura makigbinukbokay ni Ayamu Sano alang sa inilugay sabakanteng World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth super flyweight karong Hunyo 22, 2024 sa Twin Messe sa Shizuoka.

Si Gura adunay 8-0-1, 3KOs nga baraha samtang si Sano adunay 8-0-1, 4KOs nga baraha.

“We are grateful for another opportunity to fight and Japan to showcase what our boxers can do. Both Rodex Piala and Yerroge Gura are training tirelessly for their regional title opportunities in Japan,” matod ni ARQ strength and conditioning coach Roger Potot.

“Both opponents are top Japanese prospects, we expect a tough fight for both our boxers. With what they are showing now on training, we are confident we will be able to show the fruits of our labor during the fights and come out on top.”/ ESL