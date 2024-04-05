Athletics ibalhin sa Naga

Ang Department of Education Region 7 (DepEd 7) nakahukom nga ibalhin ang athletics events alang sa umaabot nga Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) ngadto sa Naga City Sports Complex, matod sa usa ka opisyal.

Sa chat message niadtong Miyerkules, Abril 3, 2024, si John Pages, chairman sa Cebu City Sports Commission, niingon nga ang desisyon gihimo aron maseguro ang komprehensibo nga pagpangandam sa Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) alang sa Palarong Pambansa 2024 sa Hulyo, nagpasalig nga ang tanang pagpaayo sa imprastraktura kinahanglang makompleto nga walay pagkompromiso.

“We affirm that the other CVIRAA events will proceed as scheduled in various venues across Cebu City, adhering to the original plan. This will include the reopening of the Cebu City Sports Center Swimming Pool by the end of April,” matod sa DepEd sa usa ka pamahayag.

Si Pages niingon nga ang pag-adjust magsiguro nga ang tanang partisipante makapaabot sa usa ka matigion ug luwas nga palibot alang sa ilang mga natad sa sports.

“The CCSC rubberized track oval will be completed by May. But DEPW (Department of Engineering and Public Works) and the contractor, SBD Builders, do not want to compromise the quality with the CVIRAA involving over 10,000 athletes. They want to ensure that the track oval is 100% ready when the Palaro commences with the Opening on July 9,” matod ni Pages.

Gipahibalo usab sa DepEd nga ang CVIRAA Opening Ceremonies karong Mayo 4, 2024 ug ang Closing Ceremonies sa Mayo 9, 2024 adto ipahigayon sa Cebu Coliseum./AML