Atleta sa Pilipinas nga maka-gold sa Paris hatagan og P24-M condo

Gianunsyo sa Megaworld kagahapon, Huwebes, Agusto 1, 2024, nga mohatag kini og residential condominium unit sa McKinley Hill sa Taguig City sa matag atleta sa Pilipinas nga makalabni og gold medal sa 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ang fully-furnished two-bed­room residential condominium unit nga nagbalor og P24 million wala’y labot sa dagkong mga insentibo nga madawat sa Filipino Paris meda­lists gikan sa gobiyerno ubos s a Athletes Incentives Act.

Ang Mega­world, nga gipanag-iya ni business tycoon Andrew L. Tan, nihatag og resi­dential condominium unit sa Eastwood City ngadto ni weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz dihang nakuha niya ang labing unang Olympic gold medal sa Pilipinas sa ni­aging edisyon sa matag upat ka mga tuig nga kompetisyon nga gipahigayon sa Tok­yo, Japan.

“This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill,” pamahayag ni Megaworld president Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso nga napatik sa Spin.ph. / ESL