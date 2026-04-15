Attendance sa Capitol employees ipaagi na sa mobile timekeeping

Usa ka mobile timekeeping system ang gilusad sa kagamhanan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo aron mapalapdan ang digital human resource services.

Ang Mobile Timekeeper nga gi-develop sa Provincial Information and Communication Technology Office (ICTO) pinaagi sa ACCESS system ang gilusad aron motakdo sa kasamtangan nga biometric devices, paghatag og flexibility pinasubay sa attendance recording.

Subay niini, mahimo na nga maka-log in ug log out ang mga empleyado pinaagi sa cellphone.

Lakip sa paagi ang selfie-based verification ug GPS tracking aron maseguro nga accurate ang logs niini.

“Features include facial recognition to prevent “buddy punching,” GPS-enabled geofencing for location validation and a travel order mode for employees conducting official business. The system also eliminates the need for a certificate of appearance when used during official travel,” saysay sa Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Sa nasayran, nipatuman sa four-day work week ang Kapitolyo diin gilimitahan sab ang mga lakaw sa mga empleyado ilabi na ang mga

mahimo lang sa duol o sulod sa opisina tungod kini sa nagpa­dayon nga krisis sa nasod. /ANV