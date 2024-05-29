Aumentado, 68 ka opisyal sa Bohol gipangsuspenso

Nimando ang Office of the Ombudsman og unom ka buwan nga suspensiyon ngadto kang Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado ug 68 ka ubang mga opisyal sa lokal nga kagamhanan may labot sa nagpadayong imbestigasyon sa pagtukod og resort sulod sa protected area sa Chocolate Hills sa Bohol.

Base sa kamandoan, pinetsahan niadtong Mayo 22, natala: “preventive suspension until the administrative adjudication of this case is terminated, but not to exceed six months without pay,” ngadto kang Aumentado, Sagbayan Mayor Restituto Suarez III, Batuan Mayor Antonio Jumawid, Catigbian Mayor Elizabeth Mandin- Pace, Clarin Mayor Eugeniano Ibarra, Bilar Mayor Norman Palacio, Sierra Bullones Mayor Michael Doria, Valencia Mayor Dionisio Neil Balite ug Carmen Mayor Conchita Toribio-Delos Reyes.

Apil sa maong kamanduan sila si Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Environment Management Bureau Regional Director Ma. Victoria Abrera, DENR Regional Executive Director Paquito Melicor, DENR-Central Visayas Director Gilbert Gonzales, Office of Civil Defense Regional Director Eugene Cabrera, Department of Agriculture-Central Visayas Director Joel Elumba, ug mga opisyal sa barangay gikan sa Bilar, Carmen, Sagbayan, Batuan, Bilar , Dagohoy ug Clarin.

Nag-atubang sila og kasong grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty ug conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in relation to the controversial Captain’s Peak resort sa Barangay Canmano sa lungsod sa Sagbayan, sulod sa Chocolate Hills, nga gideklarar nga protected area ug usa ka UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Gihinganlan usab nga respondents sa kaso mao sila si Bohol first ug third district Representatives Edgar Chatto ug Kristine Alexie Tutor, matag usa, ingon man sila si kanhi Bohol governors Rene Relampagos ug Arthur Yap.

Ang Ombudsman niingon nga ang resort gitugotan sa pag-operate bisan wala ang gikinahanglan nga environmental impact assessment, environmental compliance certificate ug special use agreement sa protected areas gikan sa DENR-EMB.

Giisyuhan kini og mayor, business, building ug locational permits alang sa tuig 2020 hangtod 2024 bisan kon wala makakuha sa gikinahanglang dokomento o requirement gikan sa DENR.

Matod ni Aumentado nga nadawat niya ang order niadtong Martes sa hapon, Mayo 28, 2024.

Matod niya nga wa siya magdahom sa maong mando apan iyang tumanon, apan iyang gihangyo ang mga empleyado sa Kapitolyo nga magpadayon sa pagtrabaho ug magpabiling limpyo sa pagserbisyo sa ilang mga konstituwente. / TPM / SunStar Philippines