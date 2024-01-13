Australian national team coach andam mogiya sa Gilas

Kon nagkinahanglan ang Sa­mahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas og coach alang sa Gilas Pilipinas, andam si Australian national team coach Brian Goorjian.

Sa taho sa SPIN.ph, si Goorjian nibutyag nga ang iyang kontrata tali sa Boomers sa Australia matapos human sa kampanya sa team sa uma­abot nga Paris Olympics.

“I am very open to it (Gilas job),” matod sa 70-anyos nga kanhi Melbourne Tigers star.

Naa siya sa Pilipinas isip consultant ni Strong Group Athletics head coach Charles Tiu.

“I am finished in Australia after the Olympics. I am done. I love the Philippines, that’s why I am here,” matod niya.

Ang coach, kinsa nailhan sa basketball fans dihang niduwa ang Bay Area Dragons sa PBA sa miaging tuig, niingon nga ang gugma sa mga Pinoy sa basketball maoy nagpahigugma kaniya sa nasod.

“I love the passion (of basketball here in the Philippines). I didn’t have a better year in the history of my coaching career than I did in my one year of coaching in the PBA and I absolutely loved it,” matod ni Goorjian.