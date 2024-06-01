Away nila ni Tyson, Jake Paul giuswag

Ang heavyweight nga away tali nila ni Mike Tyson ug Jake Paul nga gikatakda karong Hulyo 20 sa Arlington, Texas, gi-postpone, pahibawo sa promoter sa away.

Sa usa ka pamahayag nga gipagawas kaniadtong Biyernes, ang Most Valuable Promotions niingon nga girekomenda sa mga medikal nga propesyonal nga si Tyson, 57-anyos nga kanhi heavyweight champion, kinahanglan nga limitahan sa iyang “minimal light training sa sunod nga mga semana” sa dili pa mobalik sa usa ka hingpit nga regimen sa pagbansay.

Kaniadtong Dominggo, si Tyson gi-report nga gibati og kasukaon ug pagkalipong sa usa ka flight gikan sa Miami padulong sa Los Angeles.

Siya gitambalan sa mga para­medik nga ningsakay sa eroplano sa pag-landing niini.

Ang kahimtang ni Tyson gitumbok nga usa ka ulcer flare-up, nga resulta sa mga limitasyon nga girekomendar sa doktor nga gipasibo sa iyang mga kalihukan sa mubo nga panahon.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” kutlo sa boxingscene.com kang Tyson. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Ang MVP, nga gitukod ni Paul, wala dayon mohatag og bag-ong petsa sa gi-postpone nga card, apan ang promoter nitakda og petsa sa Hunyo 7 isip deadline sa pag-anunsyo.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level,” mabasa sa statement. “The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.” / REV