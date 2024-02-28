Baboy gikan sa Sugbo, apil sa Bantayan, Camotes gidili

Hingpit nga gidili sa probinsya sa Negros Occidental ang pagsulod sa tanang buhing baboy, semilya sa baboy, karneng baboy, pork products, ug uban pang mga pagkaon gikan sa Bacolod City ug uban pang mga lugar nga apektado sa African swine fever nga gideklarar sa Department of Agriculture (DA).

Ang pagdili gisubli ni Gobernador Eugenio Jose Lacson sa Executive Order 24-07, Series of 2024, nga iyang giisyu niadtong Lunes, Pebrero 26.

Gawas sa Bacolod City, ang ubang mga lugar nga sakop sa total pork ban mao ang Luzon, Mindanao, Region 8, Panay Island, Guimaras Island, Province of Cebu, Camotes Islands, Bantayan Islands, Negros Oriental, ug uban pang nasod nga adunay ASF.

Ang ASF usa ka mananakod nga sakit sa baboy nga nakaapekto sa tanang edad tungod sa bisan unsa sa 23 ka strain sa virus nga dunay 100 porsyento nga fatality rate, nga walay tambal ug bakuna nga magamit.

Niadtong Pebrero 23, ang probinsiya sa Negros Occidental ug siyudad sa Bacolod nipagawas og joint EO nga nagsalikway sa kanhi joint EO nga ilang giisyu niadtong 2023, diin nagtakda sa mga guidelines sa pagsulod sa mga baboy ug mga produkto sa baboy gikan sa mga lugar nga adunay mga kaso sa ASF.

Gilibkas sa dakbayan sa Bacolod ang pagdili sa pagsulod sa mga buhing baboy, karneng baboy, ug mga produkto sa baboy gikan sa ubang bahin sa nasod aron matubag ang nagkadako nga panginahanglanon ug buhion ang lokal nga industriya sa baboy.

Si Lacson, sa iyang EO, nipahayag, “In view of the different ASF zoning classifications of the City of Bacolod and the Province of Negros Occidental and upon recommendation of the DA, there is a need to issue separate guidelines on the entry of live pigs, pork, pork products, and other pork relate food items from areas with reported cases of ASF.”

“Majority of the cities/municipalities in the province of Negros Occidental are classified as Pink to Light Green Zones and are now ready for hog repopulation and implementation of biosecurity measures to prevent the recurrence of transboundary swine diseases,” nipasabot ang gobernador.