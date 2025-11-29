Baby Lancers gidagit sa Magis Eagles

Mga duwa karon

12:30 P.M Don Bosco

batok UV (High School)

2:00 P.M CIT-U

batok USJ-R (High School)

3:30 P.M UP-Cebu

batok UV (College)

5:00 P.M USC

batok USJ-R (College)

Ang defending champion Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles nipalig-on sa ilang kampan­ya aron makasulod sa top two sa Final Four human sa dominante nga daog batok University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 48–39, sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament didto sa Cebu Coliseum, Biyernes, Nobiyembre 28, 2025.

Ang Magis Eagles nagtabla na sa ibabaw sa standings kuyog ang University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters ug sa Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, nga tanan adunay 7–2 (win-loss) nga rekord.

Karong adlawa, magtigi ang Don Bosco batok University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, sundan kini sa Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittnes ug University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars sa high school division.

Samtang sa college division, ang University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons magsangka sa UV Green Lancers, ug ang University of San Carlos Warriors mokontra sa USJ-R sa college division. / RSC