Baby Warriors gilubong sa Magis Eagles

Mga duwa karon
5:15 P.M UC batok DBTC (High School)
6:45 P.M USC batok UP-Cebu (College)
Nipakita sa ilang kabangis ang defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles batok San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 82-60, sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament didto sa Cebu Coliseum, Nobiyembre 23, 2025.
Gipangulohan ni Henry Kristoffer Suico ang Magis Eagles sa iyang 17 puntos, lima ka rebounds, duha ka assists ug usa ka block.
Ang SHS-AdC nisaka sa 6-2 (win-loss) record samtang ang SCSC padayon nga nangita og daog sa 0-7 nga baraha.
Samtang karong adlawa, magtigi ang University of Cebu Junior Webmasters sa Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves sa high school division.
Sa main game, ang USC mobangga sa University of the Philippines-Cebu sa college division. / RSC