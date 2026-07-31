Bacolod Masskara gitangtang sa MPBL

Gikanselar sa Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) ang partisipasyon sa Bacolod Masskara franchise ug gipang-ban niini ang mga magduduwa ug coaches nga giingong nahilambigit sa game fixing.

Ang desisyon gipagawas pipila ka mga adlaw human nasugamak ang Bacolod sa 64-100 nga kapildihan batok sa Bulacan Kuyas.

Ning maong duwa, wala na gyud nakapuntos ang Masskara gikan sa naghabiling 7:48 minutos ug nakamugna sab kini og unom ka turnovers.

"The MPBL stands firm against any attempt to tarnish the sanctity of Philippine basketball," opisyal nga pamahayag ni MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

"Swift and decisive action will continue to be taken against any conduct that threatens the trust of our fans, team owners, and the public," dugang ni Oreta.

Giaprubahan sab ni MPBL founder ug CEO Manny Pacquiao human niya gitan-aw ang duwa.

Kabahin ning maong isyu, ang Games and Amusements Board (GAB) nipadayag nga mohimo kini og kaugalingon nilang imbestigasyon kabahin sa kontro­bersyal nga duwa.

"Following standard regulatory procedure, the GAB will require those who appeared to have committed acts that can be considered conduct unbecoming of a professional basketball player to submit their respective comments," opisyal nga pamahayag sa GAB.

"This ensures that all relevant parties are afforded due process and given a fair opportunity to be heard. Upon receipt and evaluation of all relevant submissions, the GAB will resolve the matter objectively and in accordance with existing rules," dugang sa GAB. / ESL