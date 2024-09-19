Bag-ong desalination plants sa Lapu-Lapu

Mga molupyo sa Barangay Punta Engaño ug Olango, Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu makaangkon na og tubig nga mogawas sa ilang mga gripo human sa pipila ka tuig nga nagsalig sa tubig nga i-deliver sa mga water tanker sa dakbayan.

Kini, human ang bag-ong seawater desalination plant nga tukoron sa Summa Water Resources Inc. (SWRI) sa joint-venture agreement uban sa City Government, gilusad sa Punta Engaño.

Ang maong planta gipaabot nga makagama ug 15,000 cubic meters kada adlaw.

Si Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard 'Ahong' Chan, sa pagpakighinabi sa Superbalita Cebu atol sa groundbreaking ceremony, niadtong Miyerkules, Septiyembre 18, 2024, niingon nga ang desalination project makatabang sa pagtubag sa kakuwang sa suplay sa tubig nga P100,000 cubic meters matag adlaw.

"Since I assumed office in 2019 until today, finally the water desalination in Lapu-Lapu City was realized through the Summa Water Resources Inc. It can help the economy of the city as I said our shortage is 100,000 cubic meters in a day," matod ni Chan.

Dugang ni Chan nga ang mga residente sa Punta Engaño nagsalig sa paghatod sa tubig gikan sa local government unit tungod sa kakuwang sa suplay sa tubig.

Matod niya ang mga residente hatagan og tubig sa barato nga presyo.

Ang presidente sa SWRI nga si Jose Antonio Soler nagkanayon nga ang desalination plant makaseguro sa 'limpyo ug luwas' nga tubig sa mga residente, uban ang tumong nga makab-ot ang seguridad sa tubig alang sa Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu sa umaabot nga mga tuig.

"We often take water for granted as long as it comes out of the tap. With this desalination plant, we will provide clean water directly to the people," matod ni Soler.

"Within the next two years, we aim for Lapu-Lapu City to be one of the first cities in the Philippines to achieve water security," dugang ni Soler.

Gawas sa desalination plant sa Punta Engaño, aduna usay laing desalination facility sa isla nga barangay sa Olango nga adunay gipaabot nga kapasidad nga 500 cubic meters matag adlaw.

Ang duha ka pasilidad gitarget nga mahuman sa 2025.

"This won't happen overnight; construction will take time. Laying the pipes is costly, and the rock here in Mactan makes it difficult, so it will take a while. But rest assured, it will eventually happen," sigon ni Soler.

Ang mga makadawat og suplay sa tubig gikan sa desalination project sobra sa 18,000 ka mga panimalay ug mga establisemento nga gisuplayan karon sa Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD). / DPC