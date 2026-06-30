Bag-ong hepe sa NBI 7 misaad og mas hugot nga kampanya batok korapsyon

Nisaad ang bag-ong Regional Director sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 nga si Dominador Cimafranca nga palig-onon pa ang kampanya batok sa korapsyon sa gobiyerno ug uban pang dagkong krimen.

Opisyal siyang nilingkod sa katungdanan niadtong Lunes, Hunyo 29, 2026.

Sa usa ka press briefing niadtong Martes, Hunyo 30, gipadayag ni Cimafranca nga ang iyang mga prayoridad naglakip sa agresibong imbestigasyon sa mga kaso nga may kalabutan sa korapsyon sa gobiyerno, agricultural smuggling, ilegal nga drugas, cybercrime, mga paglapas sa balaod sa vape regulation, paglapas sa intellectual property rights, mga paglapas sa environmental laws, organized crime, white-collar crimes, ug mga krimen nga makaapekto sa national security.

“Upon formally assuming office, I wish to inform the public and our stakeholders that one of my foremost tasking priorities given by higher ups will be the vigorous investigation of cases under our jurisdiction. Our mandate is clear: to uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of citizens, and ensure accountability across all sectors,” matod ni Cimafranca.

“We will ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be served,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Cimafranca, gimanduan usab ang NBI 7 nga palig-onon ang koordinasyon sa mga lokal nga academic institutions aron matabangan ang pagmintinar sa mga eskwelahan isip mga peace zone. / DPC