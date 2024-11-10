Bag-ong lagda sa LTO 7 unang ipatuman sa Lalawigan sa Bohol

Sugdan sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 karong Nobiyembre 25, 2024 ang implementasyon sa “No Manual and Visual Inspection of Motor Vehicles” sa Lalawigan sa Bohol sa Central Visayas.

Gipili ni LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II ang Bohol alang sa inisyal nga pagpatuman niini tungod kay limitado ra ang Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs) ning maong lugar.

“Once a vehicle passes a PMVIC inspection, it can proceed with registration,” matod ni LTO 7 Regional Director Glen G. Galario.

Sa kasamtangan, ang Bohol adunay upat ka mga opisina sa PMVIC ug mao kini ang Tagbilaran District, Jagna District, Talibon District, ug Tubi­gon Extension Office.

Kining maong mga buhatan makapahigayon og manual ug visual inspections.

“With this pilot implementation, manual and visual inspections will be eliminated from LTO District Offices, and all inspections will be conducted through accredited PMVICs,” dugang ni Galario.

Atol sa inisyal nga pagpatuman, ang mga distrito ug extension offices moinspekyon sa mga sakyanan.

Ang mga sakyanan nga makapasar sa PMVIC inspection dili na kinahanglan nga moagi sa manual ug visual inspection sa LTO.

Ang mga PMVIC sulod sa Geographic Area of Responsibility (GAOR) moseguro nga ang mga detalye sa Certificate of Registration matugma sa gisusi nga sakyanan pinaagi sa pag-stencil sa makina ug chassis numbers.

Labing minos, usa ka LTO personnel ang i-deploy sa ma­tag PMVIC aron maseguro nga adunay makatubag sa pangutana sa mga motorista.

Ang mga motorista mahimo usab mopili og accredited Private Emission Testing Centers (PETCs) aron makakuha og Certificate of Emission Compliance.

Ang pilot implementation molungtad og unom ka mga buwan gawas kon kini i-extend.

Ang dili pagsunod mahimong magresulta sa administrative sanctions.

Kini nga memorandum nag-amendar sa naunang giisyu niadtong Oktubre 21, 2021 nga giulohan og “Conduct of Manual and Visual Inspection of Motor Vehicles in all District and Extension Offices.”/ PR