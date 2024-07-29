Bag-ong lokasyon sa NegOr DSWD

Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 7 nag-operate karon sa bag-ong address sa ilang Negros Oriental Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Office sa dakabayan sa Duma­guete.

Ang mga kliyente makabi­sita sa bag-ong opisina sa Magor Bldg., eskina sa St. Paul ug St. Ignatius Streets, Maria Asuncion Village, Brgy. Daro, Duma­guete City, Negros Or­iental, makontak sa mosu­nod: 0927-704-5415 o (035) 527-4678.

Sa bag-ong lokasyon, ang DSWD magpadayon sa pagserbisyo sa mga kliyente nga nagkinahanglan og Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), uban sa ubang mga programa sama sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Sustainable Livelihood Program, Social Pension, ug Kalahi-CIDSS, nga adunay kaugalingong probinsyal nga mga opisina.

Ang ahensya nagtan-aw sa usa ka bag-ong opisina nga mas kombinyente ug komportable alang sa ilang mga kliyente ug kawani.

“Aside from making it more accessible, we want our clients to feel that DSWD is ready to assist them as they cope with the present crisis they are experiencing. Ha­ving a convenient office space will help our staff deliver our committed services with ease and productivity,” matod ni Assistant Regional Director for Administration, Tonyson Luther S. Lee.

Bukas kini Lunes hangtod Biyernes gikan alas 8 sa buntag hangtod alas 5 sa hapon.

Aron masayran pa bahin sa tabang sa AICS ug sa mga kinahanglanon nga dokumentaryo, ang DSWD nag-awhag sa publiko nga mubisita sa ilang tagsa-tagsa nga LSWDO, opisyal nga website, ug mga social media platforms sa DSWD Field Office VII. /PR