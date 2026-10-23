Bag-ong Tourism campaign sa Visayas, gilusad

Gilusad ang bag-ong tourism campaign nga gitawag og “Discover the Visayas, #FlyViaCebu” aron mas sayon ug paspas na alang sa mga turista ang pagsuroy sa nagkalainlaing isla sa Visayas.

Ang maong proyekto gipangulohan sa Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) ug Lapu-Lapu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), uban sa pakigtambayayong sa Department of Tourism (DOT) ug Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation.

Pinaagi sa bag-ong website nga discoverthevisayas.com, dili na maglisod ug magbalhin-balhin og lainlaing website ang mga biyahedor kon magplano sa ilang bakasyon.

Sa usa lang ka site, mahimo na nilang tan-awon ang mga nindot nga suroyanan ug mga hotel, maghimo og mga suggested itinerary o giya sa biyahe ug direkta na nga maka-book og tiket sa eroplano, sakyanan ug hotel pinaagi sa mga partner nga app sama sa Klook ug Trip.com.

“Sometimes, when you book, or when you try to see, ‘How do I get to Siquijor?’ ... the tourist would be befuddled, like he has to go through multiple websites,” matod pa ni LCCI President Anthony Noel.

“So once they have an itinerary, they have an option to look into, like, ‘How can I connect?’ So there would be the information there, and also we’re partnering with guys like Klook and Trip.com to make the next step for them to make the booking already,” dugang niya.

Gamit ang Sugbo isip nag-unang gateway, dali na lang maabot ang Lapu-Lapu City, Panglao sa Bohol, Boracay, Siquijor, Guimaras ug Biliran.

Tuyo sa maong lakang nga mas mopadayon og dugay ang mga turista ug makatabang sa pagpalambo sa ekonomiya ug panginabuhian sa mga lokal nga komunidad. / CDF