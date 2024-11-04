Bagyong ‘Marce’ misulod sa PAR

Ang tropical depression nga gimonitor sa silangang bahin sa Visayas nahimong tropical storm ug nisulod na sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) niadtong Lunes, Nobiyembre 4, 2024.

Ang sistema sa panahon ginganlan og tropical storm Marce (internasyonal nga ngalan Yinxing).

Alas 10 sa buntag sa Lunes, si Marce nasigpatan sa 775 kilometro silangan sa Guiuan, Eastern Samar dala ang kusog nga hangin nga 75 kilometro matag oras duol sa sentro ug paghuros nga 90 kilometros matag oras.

Nag-irog kini sa west-northwestward sa gikusgon nga 35 km/h.

Wala’y signal sa hangin nga gipataas sa bisan asang bahin sa nasod apan kini gibanabana nga makaapekto sa amihanang Luzon ug silangang bahin sa Luzon.

“As Marce moves northwestward within the PAR region, it may enhance the surge of northeasterly wind flow which may occur within the week. This, and the trough of the tropical cyclone, will bring rains over Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon beginning tomorrow or on Tuesday (November 5). A Weather Advisory may be issued over the next few days as MARCE moves closer towards Northern Luzon,” sumala sa Pagasa.

“Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over portions of Cagayan by tomorrow (November 5). The highest Wind Signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of MARCE is Wind Signal No. 4,” dugang sa Pagasa. / TPM / SunStar Philippines