Bahad ni Berlanga Alvarez tumbahon sa 6th rd.

Nihatag nang daan og prediksyon si super middleweight champion Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez nga iyang ma-knockout si American Edgar Berlanga sulod sa walo ka rounds sa ilang panagharong karong Dominggo, Septiyembre 15, 2024 (PH time) sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas, USA.

Gipalabwan kini ni Berlanga pinaagi sa pagbahad nga iyang pakamangon si Alvarez sa 6th round o mas sayo pa.

“I’m going to knock him out in the sixth round,” matod ni Berlanga, kinsa adunay 22-0, 17KOs nga rekord, nga napatik sa www.boxingscene.com.

“He told me he’s got me in the eighth. I’ve got him in the sixth.”

Mao kini ang gipabuhagay ni Berlanga atol sa ceremonial “grand arrivals” sa duha ka mga boksidor kagahapon, Miyerkules, Septiyembre 11, 2024 (PH time).

“It’s going to be a war. It’s Puerto Rico against Mexico. It’s something for the history books,” dugang ni Berlanga, kinsa natawo sa Amerika apan adunay dugo nga Puerto Rican.

“ As far as Team Canelo, we always have respect for him, for his accolades and what he’s done in the ring, but on Saturday it’s a fight. He’s going in there to hurt me, and I’ve got to go in there and hurt him,” sigon ni Berlanga.

Aduna sab mensahe si Berlanga sa mga nag-ingon nga wala siya’y poruhan nga modaog batok ni Alvarez, kinsa adunay 61-2-2, 39KOs nga rekord.

“All the haters, I love you, too. You push me to greatness,” matod ni Berlanga, kinsa mosagubang sa labing dako niyang away.

Gipadayag ni Berlanga nga grabe ang iyang kadasig ning awaya tungod sa dakong atensyon nga iyang nakuha.

“It’s amazing, man. I love the energy. This is like a concert, like WWE, [except] we’re fighting for our lives and we’ve got to put on a show,’ dugang ni Berlanga.

“Without the people being here, there’s no show. Imagine having a stadium like T-Mobile with no fans. You need the fans. You need this kind of energy, the ‘You’re going to get knocked out,’ and ‘You’re going to knock him out."

Gitubag ni Alvarez ang mga tagawtaw ni Berlanga pinaagi sa pag-ingon og “I’ve been in this game for over 20 years. Something special is going to happen this weekend.”/ ESL