Balaudnon alang sa Sogod airport giduso

Usa ka balaudnon sa pagtukod og bag-ong internasyonal nga tugpahanan sa amihanang bahin sa Sugbo giduso karon sa Kongreso aron sa pagdasig sa ekonomikanhong kalihukan ug pag-decongest sa trapiko sa kahanginan sa Mactan-Cebu International Airport, ang ikaduhang labing busy nga tugpahanan sa nasod.

Si Cebu Fifth District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Fras­co nisang-at sa House Bill 9665, nga nagtinguha nga matukod ang Sogod Cebu International Airport sa Sogod, amihanang Cebu.

Gisang-at ni Frasco ang maong balaudnon niadtong Disyembre 4, 2023. Kasamtangang nagpaabot kini sa deliberasyon sa Committee on Transportation.

Sa iyang Facebook post, ang Deputy Speaker niingon nga ang pagtukod og bag-ong airport “ “help decongest air traffic in the existing airport and will also serve as the main gateway in the northern part of Cebu, bringing more access and connectivity across cities and other countries.”

Dugang pa niya nga moresulta usab kini sa pagmugna og daghang mga trabaho alang sa iyang mga konstituwente, pagpausbaw sa industriya sa turismo, pagdani og dugang mga langyaw nga tigpamuhunan, pag-abli sa lokal nga negosyo sa pangkalibutanon nga merkado, ug pagmugna og income ug buhis, ug uban pa.

Matod ni Frasco, ang Department of Transportation maoy mopadali sa katukoran sa bag-ong airport nga mo-accommodate sa domestic ug international flights. Kini adunay modernong pasilidad ug moderno kaayo nga sistema sa pagdumala.

“With the administration’s prioritization to boost the government’s spending on infrastructure, the proposed Sogod Cebu International Airport will not only uplift the lives of the Sogoranons but will also bring a significant economic impact to the Province of Cebu and the rest of the country,” matod ni Frasco sa iyang explanatory note.