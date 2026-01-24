Benitez: Industriya sa asukar kritikal na sab

Anaa na sab sa kritikal nga kahimtang ang industriya sa asukar sa tibuok nasod sumala ni Negros Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez.

Si Benitez kinsa nitambong sa Sugar Industry Public Consultation didto sa Nature’s Village Resort sa Talisay City, Negros Occidental niadtong Biyernes, Enero 23, 2026, nagkanayon nga mao kini ang kamatuoran sa kasamtangan.

“ That is the situation that brings us all here today. This is neither new nor isolated. History reminds us that our industry has endured cycles of hardship many times before. In fact, out of one of the most painful chapters of our shared story, a world-renowned festival, the MassKara Festival was born. We are not sugar-coating the truth. This, too, is a fact,” matod niya.

Ang maong tigom gitambungan nila ni Senador Francisco Pangilinan, Chairman sa Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform; Kongresista Wilfredo Mark Enverga, Chairman sa House Committee on Agriculture and Food, Bacolod City; Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez; Fourth District Representative Jeffrey Ferrer; Sugar Regulatory Administration Administrator Pablo Azcona; mga mayor gikan sa mga Dakbayan ug Lungsod sa Negros Occidental, ug ang mga stakeholder sa industriya sa asukar.

Una niini, si Benitez nipasaka og resolusyon nga nag-awhag sa Ubos-Balay-Balaoranan sa pagpahigayon og inquiry, aron makatabang sa paghimo og balaod bahin sa pag-us-os sa millgate price sa asukar nga gi-prodyus sa Negros Occidental ug ang dautang epekto niini sa ekonomiya sa mga mag-uuma ug mamumuo. (MAP)