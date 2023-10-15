Gusto ka ba moeskwela sa US?

Aron paghatag og kahigayonan sa edukasyon sa United States of America (USA), ang American Embassy nipasiugda og kalihokan nga gitumong sa paghatag og importanteng kasayuran sa mga Sugbuanon nga nagtinguha nga makapadayon sa taas nga edukasyon sa gawas sa nasod.

Labing minos 23 ka mga kolehiyo ug unibersidad sa Amerika, nga pipila niini nagtanyag og full scholarship sa mga estudyante, misalmot sa 4th Education USA University Fair, nga gipahigayon sa Cebu City niadtong Huwebes, Oktubre 12, 2023.

Si Pauline Anderson, officer for deputy of public engagement, niingon nga ang ma­ong peryahan makatabang sa pagtakdo sa interes sa mga Sugbuanong estudyante sa edukasyon sa Estados Unidos.

“To the students here, you completed the first steps to a quality U.S. education today by coming here to seek answers to your questions, to meet with university representatives, and to assure your parents that you will be okay getting on that plane to pursue your studies. I know you have a bright future ahead of you,” matod ni Anderson.

Dugang niya dul-an sa 3,000 ka mga Pilipino ang moadto sa USA kada tuig alang sa mga katuyoan sa edukasyon.

Ang estratehikong tumong sa embahada mao ang pagpausbaw niini nga gidaghanon pinaagi sa pagpaduol sa mga institusyong pang-edukasyon sa U.S. ngadto sa komunidad sa Sugbo, paghimo sa world-class nga edukasyon nga mas accessible sa lokal nga mga estudyante.

Matod sa embahada, ang mosunod nga mga kolehiyo ug unibersidad sa Amerika nga anaa sa Sugbo mao ang Arizona State University (Kaplan International Pathways USA); California State University - San Bernardino; Kolehiyo sa Cascadia; Clark College; Kolehiyo sa Habagatan Nevada; Komunidad sa Green River; Kent State University; Unibersidad sa Lewis; Merrimack College; Moraine Valley Community College; New York Institute of Technology; Riverside City College; Savannah College of Art and Design; SUNY sa Albany; SUNY College sa Plattsburgh; Ang Uni­bersidad sa Tennessee - Chattanooga; Unibersidad sa Troy; Unibersidad sa Colorado sa Boulder; Unibersidad sa Hawai’i sa Manoa; Unibersidad sa San Francisco; Unibersidad sa Utah Asia Campus; Valencia College; Xavier University; Yale University (School of the Environment); ug York College of Pennsylvania (YCP).

Gibutyag ni Anderson sa SunStar Cebu nga bisan og daghang estudyante ang hilig sa edukasyon sa siyensya, tek­nolohiya, engineering, ug matematika o Stem programs, adunay luna alang sa ubang natad sa pagtuon, sama sa arts.

Si Christian DiGregorio, director sa international recruitment sa YCP, niingon nga bag-ohay lang sila mihatag og full tuition scholarship alang sa usa ka Cebuano nga tinun-an alang sa Psychology program.