Mensahe ni Pope Leo XIV sa Fiesta Señor: Alagari ang mga sinalikway

Nanawagan si Papa Leo XIV sa tanang deboto sa Santo Niño nga mobalik sa sukaranang tawag sa ilang pagpabunyag, nga mao ang pagpuyo sa kinabuhi nga sama kang Kristo ug ang pagserbisyo sa uban, ilabina niadtong anaa sa sektor sa mga sinalikway o marginalized.

Sa iyang mensahe alang sa ika-461 nga Fiesta Señor, ang Santo Papa niingon nga kinahanglanon alang sa tanan ang pagkahisama sa batang Jesus ug ang pagsagop sa kinabuhi nga duna’y kaluoy o charity.

“The Holy Father prays that this feast will once again be an opportunity to grow in appreciation of the sacramental grace of baptism that incorporates us into Christ, and thus makes us children of God and members of His Church,” matod ni Papa Leo XIV.

“It is, therefore, his hope that you will be inspired by a greater desire to embrace the baptismal call to live a grace-filled life in Christ and in service to your brothers and sisters, especially those on the margins of society,” siya midugang.

Samtang, gipadayag sa Santo Papa ang iyang pakighiusa sa tanang deboto nga misalmot sa tinuig nga Pista sa Santo Niño.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends warm greetings to the Augustinian Community of the Minor Basilica of Santo Niño in Cebu, together with the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all gathered for the annual Fiesta Señor celebrations,” asoy sa Papa.

Ang Pista sa Santo Niño usa ka tinuig nga selebrasyon nga gihimo matag ikatulong Dominggo sa Enero isip pagpasidungog sa Balaang Bata ug sa pagka-Kristiyano sa mga Pilipino.

Nailhan usab kini nga Sinulog Festival, ug giila isip usa sa pinakadako nga kultural ug relihiyosong selebrasyon sa tibuok Pilipinas. (Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines)