Transaksiyon sa Kapitolyo ipaagi na sa digital wallet payment

Aron mas mapadali ang pagbayad sa mga buhis, penalties, ug uban pang bayrunon sa Kagamhanan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo, gilusad sa Kapitolyo ang online payment center.

Gibuksan sa Kapitolyo ang pamaagi sa GCash payment aron maseguro nga mas sayon ang pag-access sa mga Sugboanon ug mga tigpatigayon sa Lalawigan sa Sugbo.

Sa maong paagi, giingong mas dali na ang pagbayad sa transfer tax, real property tax, sand and gravel fees, Governor’s Permit, taxes sa delivery trucks ug vans, franchise tax, rental fees, professional tax, penalties, ug uban pa’ng Capitol-related nga bayranan.

Samtang alang sa mga residente sa Isla sa Malapascua mahimo na kining mobayad sa kuryente sa maong paagi.

Lakip ang mga residente sa Carmen ug Moalboal nga covered sa Inter-LGU Waterworks System

Ang digitalization una na kining gisaad sa Kapitolyo isip paghatag og kasayon sa mga Sugboanon sa pag proseso sa ilang balayrunon ug obligasyon sa probinsiya.

Sa maong paagi, mas dali sab ang pag-update sa mga bayad ug ang pag-input niini sa servers sa mga buhatan nga hingtungdan.

"The order of Gov. ever since when we started here in Capital last year is to make things easy for our people, especially for the taxpayers," matod pa ni Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO) Head Paulo Uy.

"So what we are doing now, because of that order, one of the things that would make jobs easier is digitalization,” dugang pa niya.