Balitanghali longest-running noontime newscast sa Pinas

Gisaulog karong tuiga sa Balitanghali ang 20th year niini nga mao na ang naghupot sa isip longest-running noontime newscast sa Philippine free TV.

Sa duha ka dekada, ang Balitanghali sa GMA Integrated News' flagship mao ang ang "News Authority sa Tanghali."

Sukad kini gilusad niadtong Nobiyembre 11, 2005, ang maong news program na ang kasalo sa mga Kapuso viewer matag udto.

Uban sa mga multi-awarded ug seasoned journalists nga sila si Connie Sison ug Raffy Tima, padayon nga naghatag ang Balitanghali sa mga dagkong estorya sa nasod ug sa tibuok kalibutan.

Anaa sab si Aubrey Carampel alang sa "Mare, Ano'ng Latest?" alang sa labing latest nga showbiz ug lifestyle stories. Naa sab sila si Cris Zuñiga, Cecille Quibod-Castro, ug Sarah Hilomen-Velasco sa Dagupan City, Cebu City, ug Davao City.

"Balitanghali has always been at the forefront of breaking news stories. But the newscast has not shied away from investigative, feature, and special reports—always keeping up with the demands of the times and the interests of its viewers. We have also made extensive use of technology, for which GMA Integrated News is well known," matod ni Raffy. / PR