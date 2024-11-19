Ball gipamulta’g $100K sa NBA

Gumikan sa iyang “anti-gay” nga mga pulong nga iyang gibuhian atol sa usa ka postgame interview, si Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gipamulta sa National Basketball Association (NBA) og $100,000.

Nagkanayon si Hornets coach Charles Lee nga nangayo og pasaylo si Ball sa iyang nabuhat.

“As an organization, that is obviously not something we condone,” matod ni Lee. “Our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us.”

Si Ball, 23, nag-average og 29.6 puntos sulod sa 12 ka mga duwa. / Gikan sa AP