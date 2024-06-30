Baltazar di pa segurado’ng mapili isip No. 1 overall pick

Dihang nakadesisyon si Justine Baltazar nga magpapili na sa umaabot nga Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft, gituohan nga siya ang mahimong No. 1 overall pick.

Apan alang sa Converge FiberXers, nga maoy naggunit sa katungod sa pagpili sa No. 1 overall pick, dili pa sila segurado kon ang kasamtangang Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) MVP maoy ilang labing unang pilion.

“Personally, I’m excited and happy for him,” matod ni Converge team manager Jacob Laonga napatik sa Spin.ph.

“I’ve known him for a while now and safe to say, I think we all know what Balti can do in the PBA.”

Gipasabot ni Laonga nga maghuwat pa sila sa pinal nga listahan sa draft una sila mohimo og desisyon.

“Balti has always been on our list and I’m sure even the other teams are interested. We will discuss with management and let’s see,” matod ni coach Aldin Ayo. / ESL