Baricuatro wa magpaapekto sa mga hulga

Wala makatandog sa serbisyo sa publiko ang nadawat nga hulga ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Kini maoy gipasalig sa gobernador pipila ka semana na ang milabay sukad siya nipahibalo nga aduna siyay nadawat nga mga hulga sa kinabuhi gikan sa wala mailhing tawo.

Iyang giangkon nga daan na siyang nag-expect sa maong mga hulga tungod sa iyang tinguha sa pagpabungkag sa mga ilegal nga kalihukan sa probinsiya.

“You know expected na man na because we have been very active with our crackdown sa illegal drugs, cigarettes and the illegal quarry, illegal gambling, so it’s been going on. So I expect it somehow,” matod ni Baricuatro sa Pebrero 18, 2026.

Wala direktang mokompirmar ang gobernador kon mao ba kini ang hinungdan sa hulga.

Apan usa kini sa gidudahan niyang hinungdan.

“I suppose that should be one but who knows there could be something else you know but then for now that’s something that we can think of considering that we have been very active against the problem of illegal activities here in the province,” matod ni Baricuatro.

“Hence, the decrease of our crime rate here in the province so what we’re 47 percent safe per year in your province because of those lockdowns that we had the past seven months,” dugang niya.

Sa kasamtangan nagpadayon ang imbestigasyon sa mga awtoridad kalabot sa nadawat nga hulga sa kinabuhi sa gobernador.

Nalakip sa gihimong lakang sa kapulisan ang pagbutang og dugang police personnel sa Kapitolyo aron

maseguro ang kaluwasan niini.

Gipasalig sa gobernador nga wala kini makatandog kaniya sa paghunahuna o sa emosyon.

“Not at all. Look at me. But I look better than that. So, I really don’t want this to get in the way. Ang ako lang is trabaho, if it’s time to go, it’s time to go. You know, I have to serve the people and I have to go on serving the people, regardless of how many deaths there is...” dugang niya. / ANV