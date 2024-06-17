Barko sa Pilipinas, China nagbangga

TAIPEI — Usa ka barko sa China ug usa ka barko sa Pilipinas nga nagdala og supply nagbangga duol sa gilalisan nga Spratly Islands sa South China Sea sa Lunes, ang coast guard sa China miingon, sa labing bag-o nga pagsilaob sa nagkadako nga panagsungi sa teritoryo nga nakapaalarma.

Ang coast guard niingon nga usa ka barko sa suplay sa Pilipinas nisulod sa kadagatan duol sa Second Thomas Shoal, usa ka reef nga gilapawan og tubig sa Spratly Islands nga bahin sa teritoryo nga giangkon sa daghang mga nasod.

Gitawag sa militar sa Pilipinas ang taho sa Chinese coast guard nga "deceptive and misleading.”

Ang Chinese coast guard miingon sa usa ka pamahayag sa social media platform nga WeChat nga ang barko sa suplay sa Pilipinas “ignored China’s repeated solemn warnings ... and dangerously approached a Chinese vessel in normal navigation in an unprofessional manner, resulting in a collision.”

“The Philippines is entirely responsible for this,” kini nidugang.

Sa Manila, ang militar sa Pilipinas miingon nga kini “not discuss operational details on the legal humanitarian rotation and resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal, which is well within our exclusive economic zone.”

“We will not dignify the deceptive and misleading claims of the China coast guard,” matod ni military spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad. “The main issue remains to be the illegal presence and actions of Chinese vessels within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which infringes on our sovereignty and sovereign rights.”/ AP