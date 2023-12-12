Barrita: Anti-VAWC Protection Orders wa makalapas sa right to due process

Ang dinalian nga pagluwat og usa ka protection order maoy sentro sa katuyoan sa pagpanalipod sa naagrabyado gikan sa dugang pagdagmal ug kadaot, matod sa Korte Suprema.

Bisan pa niini, ang respondent sa usa ka protection order wa did-i sa due process kay pahibaw-on man siya sa mga akusasyon batok kaniya ug hatagan man siya’g kahigayunan nga mo­esplikar niini.

Mao kini ang unod sa desisyon sa Korte Suprema sa kaso nga XXX v. AAA, BBB, and Minor CCC (G.R. No. 187175, July 6, 2022).

Ang maong desisyon, nga sinuwat ni Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F Leonen, nagsalindot sa petition for review on certiorari nga gipasaka ni XXX. Di ikabutyag ang mga ngan sa nahilambigit sa maong kaso su­bay sa balaod.

Gikuwestyon sa maong petisyon ang validity sa Republic Act No. 9262, ang Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC) Act of 2003 nunot sa pagluwat sa Regional Trial Court (RTC) sa usa ka Permanent Protection Order (PPO) pabor sa kanhi partner ni XXX, si AAA ug sa ilang mga anak, sila si BBB and CCC.

Sa 2007, si AAA ug ang iyang mga anak mipasaka sa RTC sa usa ka Urgent Petition for Issuance of Ex-Parte Temporary Protection Order (TPO) ug PPO.

Sa alegasyon ni AAA, pirmi nga mosulti si XXX kaniya nga wa na siya’y bili ug kay dunay kuwarta si XXX, makasuhol siya og tawo nga mopatay kang AAA. Dako’g pagtuo si AAA nga tinud-on kini ni XXX.

Nahadlok si AAA nga dagmalan ni XXX ang iyang mga anak isip mga co-petitioners sa kaso.

Miluwat ang RTC og usa ka TPO pabor ni AAA ug sa iyang mga anak. Gidid-an sa TPO si XXX sa pagpanghulga kang AAA ug sa iyang mga anak, pagdagmal, pag-harass ug gimandoan sab siya sa di pagduol sa gilay-on nga 200 ka metros sa mga sakop sa panimalay, pinuy-anan ug sa eskuylahan sa mga bata.

Gihimo’ng permanente ang TPO sa RTC sa pagka 2009. Si XXX midangop sa Korte Suprema ug gikwestiyon ang validity sa Anti-VAWC Act ug sa PPO.

Usa sa mga argumewnto ni XXX mao nga ang mga protection order sa Anti-VAWC Act nakalapas sa katungod sa kalakihan sa due process of law.

Sa pagsalindot sa Korte Suprema sa maong argumento, gidasunan ang ilang desisyon sa kaso nga Garcia v. Drilon (2013) nga nagdason nga balido ang Anti-VAWC Act.

Niingon ang Labaw’ng Hukmanan, “A protection order is an order issued to prevent further acts of violence against women and their children, their family or household members, and to grant other necessary reliefs.”

Midugang kini, “Since ‘time is of the essence in cases of VAWC if further violence is to be prevented,’ the court is authorized to issue ex parte a TPO after raffle but before notice and hearing when the life, limb, or property of the victim is in jeopardy and there is reasonable ground to believe that the order is necessary to protect the victim from the immediate and imminent danger of VAWC or to prevent such violence, which is about to recur.”

Apan giklaro sa Korte Suprema nga way angay nga kabalak-an nga way basihanan ang korte sa pagluwat og ex parte order.

Gawas sa verified petition, kinahanglan sab nga ilakip sa petitioner ang affidavit sa mga testigo.

Human sa pagluwat sa TPO, kinahanglan nga momando ang korte sa respondent sa pagpasaka sa iyang oposisyon sud sa lima ka adlaw gikan sa pagkadawat sa maong order.

Ang respondent kinahanglan nga pahibaw-on sa kaso batok kaniya ug hatagan siya’g kahigayunan sa pagtubag niini ug pagpadayag sa iyang habig. “The essence of due process is to be found in the reasonable opportunity to be heard and submit any evidence one may have in support of one’s defense,” matod sa Korte Suprema. (edbarrita@gmail.com)